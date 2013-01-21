HalRager on October 24, 2019

A week later I will only comment about the product I purchased, 1/8 oz. of OG Kush flower. The blister pack that the couple of nugs that came in was not sealed. The weed was as dry as some I have found after months in strange places. Folded up in a paper envelope under the couch or stuffed in the bottom of coat pocket months after that coat was used. It was completely dried and just shattered into tiny pieces when I went to ready it for my Pax 3. When I vaped what I preped I thought I was back in rural Kansas in the early 1970s smoking some stale ditch weed. It smelled like burning vegetation and was the harshest experience I have had since legalization here in Colorado. There was no buzz, only a headache and a sore throat the likes of which I have not had from weed in 20 years. I can not believe this was supposed to be a premium product. I have nothing good to say about The Green Solution and can not recommend this particular dispensary and perhaps the entire dispensary franchise after my experience. Avoid it.