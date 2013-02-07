Chi602 on November 19, 2019

I miss the greenhouse curaleaf is a joke the main investors in this place are Russians out of Florida check it out for yourself their business model is a sloppy unorganized mess you think $24 for a mid-tier 1/8 is a deal what's a joke yeah I strongly recommend going somewhere else anybody notice how baked their tenders look places a total joke boycott curaleaf they raised their prices by 40% don't give the senior deals anymore wow they're lame so lame so if you're reading a good review I guarantee you it's a Minion from curaleaf anybody that knows anything knows this place is a joke and their prices are joke in their black water is not the Blackwater of 3 months ago they're lying and I'm 100% positive on that