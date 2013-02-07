devidasalas
The bud tenders are awesome great energy and helped me get what I needed for a decent price .
4.7
10 reviews
great bud and great prices the staff is always super cool too
Today will be my second visit and I’m coming in to see how they treat me for my birthday. I really like the staff here and I’m hopeful that they’re going to maybe spend a little bit of money to make the location nicer in the future but like I said birthday deals and good ppl keep me coming back
I miss the greenhouse curaleaf is a joke the main investors in this place are Russians out of Florida check it out for yourself their business model is a sloppy unorganized mess you think $24 for a mid-tier 1/8 is a deal what's a joke yeah I strongly recommend going somewhere else anybody notice how baked their tenders look places a total joke boycott curaleaf they raised their prices by 40% don't give the senior deals anymore wow they're lame so lame so if you're reading a good review I guarantee you it's a Minion from curaleaf anybody that knows anything knows this place is a joke and their prices are joke in their black water is not the Blackwater of 3 months ago they're lying and I'm 100% positive on that
i had the golden goat that was a very good blend will get again
Really easy to place an order and the prices are good. I like the wide variety that they offee.
good location
This is one of my favorite location I don’t get to come to it too often it’s a little office but bag they have so much product it’s crazy hopefully I get a good experience as the last one was nine I got the completely wrong medication so I am coming up with some food and hopefully I can get a better experience this time
pretty quiet and not too cluttered. good prices and friendly staff
Always a great time at curaleaf! Amazing people, great products