All in all this experience was meh. The bud tender really didn’t seem knowledgeable. They lack on their of display of flower. I’d like to at least see my product before purchasing. They don’t do mix and match ounces on the same tier and charge all the way up. The flower itself is sub par. We tried 4 strains and the nose just isn’t there. All very dark green and small nugs that should just have been processed . The trim jobs are rough and leafy and the trichomes are non existent. All of it smokes like old bud / greenhouse bud. I will say they had nice white ashes tho! It’s so sad spending hundreds of dollars just to be disappointed. I’d save your money for now and avoid this new dispensary until they get there grow/ business sorted out. I hope to return in a few months and see improvements on the flower quality and training for their employees. Good luck!