Kristinaleex3 on June 21, 2019

Since opening several months ago this place has just got better & better! They have the best pricing around by far! And their quality & variety CAN NOT BE MATCHED!! The atmosphere inside is really nice and very modern. They have specials on a regular basis too. You won’t want to go anywhere else once you’ve been to Medco. Their hours are 9-9!! 7 days a week! Can’t beat that anywhere I’ve seen in the area. Their location is very convenient, as there’s many restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance. No question Medco has set the bar very high for all other stores to TRY and compete. Right now by all accounts & by everyone I know that goes there(a lot of people!) They are absolutely the #1 store in the Lewiston/Auburn area, plus surrounding areas too. Finally! There’s a store with good customer service, amazing high quality products, huge selection & prices that are on point. Keep it going Medco!