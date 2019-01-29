Kforparty
The people here are amazing! Great service! They have a wide variety of products at a great price. I love this store!!
Love how welcoming everyone is, I feel like I’m visiting Colorado ❤️ Everyone is so helpful and informative! Medco helped me so much with their tincture and salve for pain and always enjoy their THC as well !!
Great place
Really cool people. They know what they're talking about. I always feel a sense of relief when walking in there.
Love this place! Love the service and variety! Only thing that could be improved is keeping Leafly updated.
Since opening several months ago this place has just got better & better! They have the best pricing around by far! And their quality & variety CAN NOT BE MATCHED!! The atmosphere inside is really nice and very modern. They have specials on a regular basis too. You won’t want to go anywhere else once you’ve been to Medco. Their hours are 9-9!! 7 days a week! Can’t beat that anywhere I’ve seen in the area. Their location is very convenient, as there’s many restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance. No question Medco has set the bar very high for all other stores to TRY and compete. Right now by all accounts & by everyone I know that goes there(a lot of people!) They are absolutely the #1 store in the Lewiston/Auburn area, plus surrounding areas too. Finally! There’s a store with good customer service, amazing high quality products, huge selection & prices that are on point. Keep it going Medco!
I find that MedCo is the most reasonably priced and offers the better quality of shatter in the Lewiston area for the price. 2 grams for $50 bucks of shatter is a great deal and the quality is amazing! The more reasonable stores are, the more loyal customers they will have. The less greedy stores are, the more loyal customers they will have and MedCo is a testament to that.
Delivery is the best way for me to receive my meds, so finding a place that has this service is a joyous occasion unto itself. When ordering for delivery having an easy to navigate web page, and clearly labeled/priced product choices, is a must. I can tolerate only edibles, so a wide selection of that option is must. CommMEDCo has all of that. Probably the best website design I've yet seen. They give far more information on their strains and what conditions they work best on, and the info is easy to pull up in a flash. The only minor ding I can offer is that the online menu isn't always up to date on what really is available. Realtime updates would be great. Once I make my choices, I call the dispensary, give them my order, and arrange the delivery. The driver was cool - friendly, laid back. Great place
Great bud, great service, great prices!
Love this establishment, great product of all kinds. Edibles, concentrates,buds,oil,tinctures. I had a private caregiver for 6 years. I just started going to Medco last week. I am a life customer. I tell you