El_Bardo_Loco on December 28, 2018

This used to be my go to place in Denver, but now it’s just terrible. The budtenders are complete incompetent and the product quality is no longer very good either. Don’t bother with this dispensary, unless you want your day ruined. They have decent deals, but they aren’t worth the headache of having to deal with people who clearly would rather be working elsewhere.