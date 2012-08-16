cptsales
They use to be my goto place until one of my quarters was half the weight. I tried to let them make it right and the management wants me to PAY THEM FOR THEIR MISTAKE!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.5
10 reviews
They use to be my goto place until one of my quarters was half the weight. I tried to let them make it right and the management wants me to PAY THEM FOR THEIR MISTAKE!
This used to be my go to place in Denver, but now it’s just terrible. The budtenders are complete incompetent and the product quality is no longer very good either. Don’t bother with this dispensary, unless you want your day ruined. They have decent deals, but they aren’t worth the headache of having to deal with people who clearly would rather be working elsewhere.
WOW. This place has become a disappointment. Used to come here often for the $99oz a yearish ago to great satisfaction. Just went back the other day and wow....I was really disappointed. Terrible selection, the bud-tender that helped me was rude, short, and just not pleasant. Won't be back after that. It just looked scrappy and run down inside.
best quality bud for that price. great selection friendly budtendwes.
This place is smaller than others I've visited, with parking right off street and extra in rear. It wasn't very busy during my visit, overall I think it took around 15-20 minutes. Pleasant staff, who didn't mind answering my many questions. I picked up their 4/$55 deal on concentrates and a new quartz banger. Concentrates taste excellent and my wallet is happy!
Used to absolutely love this place but it's gone hill fast. The quality of product he gone down drastically in the last few months as well as the customer service. Won't be getting meds from them anymore.
Very friendly staff with a large variety of buds, shatters and edibles.
Gr8 Dispensary
I love the people behind the counter
good medicine,i will return.