Marmarthecampfirequeen
Everybody was very nice, and they did everything they could to answer my questions
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Everybody was very nice, and they did everything they could to answer my questions
great location and employees!
I love the hemp center! It is one of the best dispensaries I have been too. I became a member and it is worth it.
I am a member here and I love it, atmosphere is fantastic and the prices are great! Only complaint that I seem to find is that the pre rolls are a little too tightly rolled :( other than that I love this place!
Something for every customer no matter what you're looking for! Great quality and prices. Staff is always friendly and helpful. Wish I didnt live so far away!
Great shop., Friendly, helpful staff. Awesome products and prices. Made them my Care Giver..... Highly recommend them........................Lynn M
This is hands-down my favorite place to go! It's so close to home and the people are always so friendly and helpful!
The have a great selection of flower and edibles. Location location location - it's conveniently located in downtown Littleton
I love this place and I love the people. Being someone who deals with daily pain its a breath of fresh air to be able to laugh and smile with the staff. They have really great prices especially if you become a member. I highly recommend it!
Great place with good meds prices are average for medical centers love the location people seemed friendly