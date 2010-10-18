Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great selection & great service. Everyone is always super cool. I love it there.
MasterPeace420
on September 18, 2015
Nice but a little pricey.
rochase
on December 11, 2014
We have been very satisfied with the quality of the products purchased and the level of customer service. We are senior citizens and have been treated with repect and courtesy. Very helpful staff and great medicine.
skipper206
on September 9, 2013
The menu said they had bannana kush but they actually didnt but no worries cauze the stuff they suggested instead was great. Very pleased.
Zeal
on May 2, 2013
Went and bought clones with amazing and friendly customer service.
Will def be going back again.