The first thing I love is the amzing view! Sitting high above Cortez, this awesome shop offers great, homegrown flower and lots of goodies at solid prices. Natasha and the crew are always delightful and will put a smile on your face.
On-site growers. Friendly, helpful budtenders. Quality flowers. Took our purchases back to the 420-friendly Cozy Inn to enjoy in our room. Went back later in our trip for more, and a tour. Take a camera for that. Thank you Colorado.
Best atmosphere and deals, ion wanna shop no where else
I'm from out of town and they were very welcoming!!! I definitely would visit again! Very accommodating and the product selection was very cool!!! Disposable pens are lifesavers
Hi Valerie, thanks for the great review. Yes. I agree those disposable pens are rocking. We are getting some really great vape pens in this week... some of my personal favs!! Hope to see you soon
always super nice and informative. friendliest place.
Hey pixie, sorry its taken so lone to get back to you. Thanks for the awesome review!
The highest place in town! Nice
Thanks Gary
The #1 pot store in cortez!
Thanks for your great review. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Great Location Awesome Service Best Bud In Cortez Co.
Really good deals, but very small space. Really cool that they grow their own bud too.
Hey David, I just saw this review. Thanks for the good points and we look forward to welcoming you back.. give us a shot to get that 2 up there!!
It was a wonderful dispensary with great people who were very friendly and gave us that lasting impression that will make us loyal customers. Thanks for the awesome service, good quality bud and spectacular view of the mountains!
Excuse the long delay in responding. Thanks for such an awesome review... we strive hard to provide the best products and service. Thanks for noticing!