The Herbal Center - Peoria (REC)
We're Denver's Favorite Dispensary for a reason - Best Cannabis at the Best Prices! The Herbal Center is committed to providing the highest quality flower, concentrates and edibles for safe and responsible consumption. Our team of cultivators have spent years focusing on strain selection and we implement the most current technology in our state-of the-art facility to ensure the best consistent quality possible. All of our products are lab tested and must pass multiple quality control checks before making it to our shelves. Hope you enjoy! The Herbal Center is a full-service Cannabis Dispensary with 2 locations in Denver, Colorado. We serve 21 Recreational and 18 Medical customers. Our flagship store off I-70 and Peoria is a close drive to Denver International Airport and our Denver South store is located at South Broadway and Evans near Denver University.
We're always hookin' it up!! Monday - 15% Off Edibles & Drinkables Tuesday - 15% Off Flower Wednesday - 15% Off Topicals & Capsules Thursday - 15% Off Vape Carts & Accessories Friday - BOGO 50% Off Live Resin / Live Rosin & 3 for $10 Herbal Selections Joints Saturday - 15% Off Concentrates (excludes vape carts) Sunday - Pick any special of the week!!
Discounts applied at register. Conditions may apply. May not be combined with any other offer.