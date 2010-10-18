Kcrout
I really appreciate the friendly and kind customer service that my partner and I receive on the medical side. Good flower and concentrate, they also have wanas!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
I really appreciate the friendly and kind customer service that my partner and I receive on the medical side. Good flower and concentrate, they also have wanas!
Very friendly I love this place
Not the cheapest place but not most expensive either. Have a good deal if it’s the first time ever being there. Think it’s like 25% off or something, but don’t quote me. Quality of their flower is always really good, one the best in Denver.
They have cbd isolate!
Great quality great price great staff!
From the decorations to the warm and friendly staff, Holiday spirits and festive cheer are clearly the VIBE at The Herbal Cure! My experience looked like Maria and the rest of the wonderful crew at The Herbal Cure team going out of their way to be willing to help, and there was no mistake that this was a knowledgeable group! RUSH down to The Herbal Cure today and take advantage of their daily deals and membership perks while you're knocking out the rest of that HOLIDAY gift list!
I got 4 different eighths of their “top shelf” strains and honestly the bud tasted like nothing was super dry and all the ash was black. I was very disappointed to say the least.
One of the only places in the city that I frequent. Best selections, great service, decent prices. Often a line but well worth the wait.
Medical customer here. I'm a member of another place and wanted to check out some other options. First Impression: There's a green rail car in the parking lot. Nice! Overall: The vibe in this place is chill, although the double lobby setup suggests they might get pretty busy at times. I was able to shop right away. The budtenders were all very knowledgeable about the products they carry. I was able to describe what I wanted and was immediately presented with exactly enough options to choose from - and man were those some amazing options! I didn't pay attention to pricing this visit, as I took advantage of a very nice 1st time customer deal they offered in Westword magazine. Will definitely be back. The flower selection, the fact that they measure out your selection in front of you, the knowledge of the staff and the overall vibe made for a Great first impression! Try them out as one of your first Colorado experiences. You won't be disappointed.
They always have the best flower & service .You cant go wrong at the herbal cure .