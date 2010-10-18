thebodhiofbodi on March 18, 2018

Medical customer here. I'm a member of another place and wanted to check out some other options. First Impression: There's a green rail car in the parking lot. Nice! Overall: The vibe in this place is chill, although the double lobby setup suggests they might get pretty busy at times. I was able to shop right away. The budtenders were all very knowledgeable about the products they carry. I was able to describe what I wanted and was immediately presented with exactly enough options to choose from - and man were those some amazing options! I didn't pay attention to pricing this visit, as I took advantage of a very nice 1st time customer deal they offered in Westword magazine. Will definitely be back. The flower selection, the fact that they measure out your selection in front of you, the knowledge of the staff and the overall vibe made for a Great first impression! Try them out as one of your first Colorado experiences. You won't be disappointed.