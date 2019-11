I used to come here every other week (sometimes weekly) to purchase CBD RSO since they are one of the few dispensaries that carries multiple types of CBD RSO at a reasonable price. My last visit was extremely disappointing, as I was told by the budtender that they are "hoarding" their RSO for 4/20, including the CBD non psychoactive RSO that people like myself use for chronic medical conditions. I don't see any purpose in "hoarding (his words, not mine) your medicine when your patients/customers rely on you. Shame on you guys. The budtenders answer was "well, come back on 4/20 then". I've spent thousands of dollars at this store and that'll be the last time I spend a dime at any Herbery. Go elsewhere, these guys are only in it for the $$$

Dispensary said:

Hello AdventuresofLiz. We are extremely disappointed to read what you are sharing. Building up to 420 we did not instruct any of the stores to "hoard" products and to the best of my knowledge we were not hoarding anything prior to 420. If we had run out of our normal stock and all we had left were our 420 special deals then we should have broken out what you were asking for and provided it to you. Your feedback is shocking for me to hear on a couple of fronts. I wasn't there and I don't know the particulars but this certainly sounds like a poor experience to me too and I am very sorry. We do care about our customer's needs and have always been very sensitive to helping people on an individual basis. We are not just in it for the $$$, if we truly were we would have sold you what we had in back stock, which would have been a little more expensive than on 420. Holding product for a sale is not uncommon in any business but this is not a regular business and we should have sold you the oil you were seeking. I am not sure what can be done to make amends but we would try to make this right for you if you came in and gave us the opportunity to do so. Thank you for your feedback... Jim M Owner