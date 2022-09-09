The Herbsman (formerly Dab Town USA) is Southern Oregon's hub for the finest craft cannabis at the best prices. The Herbsman is committed to maintaining all of the great things Dab Town did, only better. Our focus is on purchasing products that are produced locally with organic and sustainable methods. Our product selection process is meticulous. We're pretty picky about what we offer our customers, but that means that whatever you see on our shelves is there for good reason. The Herbsman is locally owned by a Certified Ganjier, which is why we're so focused on quality, from the bottom shelf to the top. We believe in treating our suppliers and customers both as partners and when it comes to our partners, we believe the prices should be fair and beneficial for all. Aside from bringing the best quality cannabis products from the best producers in the state to our customers every day, we at The Herbsman strive to enhance your cannabis experience in every possible way. We promote connoisseurship (sign up for our Bud Club, it's free!!!) whenever possible and strive to educate our customers so that they can make the best and most personal purchasing decisions. We hope you'll come see us soon!!