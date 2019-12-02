405 products
First Time Customer Deal
Valid 2/12/2019 – 3/1/2027
*DEAL BEFORE TAXES* 1st Visit: Buy one item, get another at 30% off. 2nd Visit: Buy one item, get another at 40% off. 3rd Visit:Buy one item, get another at 50% off.
Staff picks
Amigo Flower - Sour Diesel
from Amigo
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$991 ounce
$991 ounce
Amigo Flower - Crunch Berries
from Amigo
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Crunch Berries
Strain
$991 ounce
$991 ounce
Ervana Eighth Flower - Indica
from Ervana
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Ervana Eighth Flower - Hybrid
from Ervana
17.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Ervana 1G Pre-Roll - Hybrid
from Ervana
18.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$10each
$10each
Ervana 7pk .5g pre-rolls
from Ervana
11.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$35pack of 7
$35pack of 7
All Products
Planet Dosi
from Alien Labs
24.56%
THC
0%
CBD
indica
Strain
$70⅛ ounce
$70⅛ ounce
Cruise
from Canndescent
31.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Shasta Bloom
from A Golden State
19.91%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Mac
from Ember Valley
24.56%
THC
0%
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Grand CRU- GMO Cookies
from CRU Cannabis
24.89%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Pure OG
from Inhalence
26.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure OG
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Mendo Breath
from Inhalence
26.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Amigo Flower - Cherry ak
from Amigo
13%
THC
3%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush
from Caliva
26.65%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Diesel Lemon Kush
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Z Cube
from Caliva
26.66%
THC
0%
CBD
z cube
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Shotgun OG
from Fun Uncle
31.75%
THC
0%
CBD
shotgun og
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Don Zkittlez
from Fun Uncle
24.13%
THC
0%
CBD
don zkittlez
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Blackjack
from Caliva
23.24%
THC
0.2%
CBD
blackjack
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Deli Greens | More Cowbell Quarter
from Deli Greens
22.41%
THC
0%
CBD
hybrid indica
Strain
$45¼ ounce
$45¼ ounce
Sour Power Hour
from Fun Uncle
28.34%
THC
0%
CBD
sour power hour
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Riff OG
from Ember Valley
26%
THC
0%
CBD
indica
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Quest
from Inhalence
25.23%
THC
0%
CBD
quest
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Do Si Face
from Ember Valley
27%
THC
0%
CBD
indica
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Biscotti Outdoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Forbidden Gushers | Packaged Outdoor Flower
from Connected Cannabis Co.
23.04%
THC
0%
CBD
forbidden gushers
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
SPK
from Honeydew Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Frozen Grapes
from Honeydew Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver
from Honeydew Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Venom OG
from Honeydew Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Animal Style | Packaged Outdoor Flower
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Sugar Cone | Packaged Outdoor Flower
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Platinum Bubba
from Inhalence
29.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Bubba Kush
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Trainwreck
from Honeydew Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Night Sky
from A Golden State
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Sunbeam
from A Golden State
21%
THC
0%
CBD
sativa
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Snow Dream
from A Golden State
25.39%
THC
0%
CBD
indica
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Woods
from A Golden State
24.78%
THC
0%
CBD
SATIVA
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Amigo Flower - Blue Dream
from amigo
20.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Area 41
from AlienLabs
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ ounce
$70⅛ ounce
