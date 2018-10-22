Ginevrab
Love this shop great atmosphere very convenient and always had great deals ! Plus you earn points to use on future purchases as you shop can't beat that !
Thanks for the review!
5.0
10 reviews
Thanks for the review!
Horrible shop that doesn’t care about their customers. Doesn’t waste your time cause they will not care for their returning clients like traditional dispensaries do
Great place, great customer service and they show appreciation to existing customers as much as they do new (of not more) dont see that too often but it's the reason I keep coming back.
Thanks for the feedback! Greatly appreciated.
The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. Will be returning
We appreciate your feedback! Thanks for shopping with us!
Do not miss buying your medicine from HIGH NOTE! You will not be sorry. Ever.
Thanks for the feedback!
Great place! Top select products! Recommend 👍
Appreciate your feedback! Hope to see you again soon.
Love this place. Staff is always friendly.
Thanks for the feedback!
1st time here good deals
Thanks for stopping by! Glad you enjoyed.
Amazing store, cater towards medical patients. Great dealss all the time. Great customer service and very friendly staff
We appreciate your feedback! Thanks for shopping with us.
LOVE the SUPER helpful Employees !! Awesome spot !!
Glad you enjoyed your shopping experience with us!