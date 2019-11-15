Follow
The Homestead
$15 select concentrates!
Valid 3/22/2019 – 1/1/2020
a combination of shatters, budders and wax
All Products
select strains from Mammoth Farms
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 oz
In-store only
Select strains
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1601 oz
In-store only
Live resin by Goldwater Extracts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Oil cartridge by Goldwater Extracts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181
In-store only
1906 Midnight Chocolates
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21each
In-store only
1906 GO chocolates
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21each
In-store only
1906 GO chocolate covered coffee beans
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21each
In-store only
1906 Peanut Butter Cups
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Legal beverages infused cannabis drinks
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Lemon speed strips by Escape artists
from Escape Artists
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Stillwater Clock work coffee
from Stillwater Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Stillwater Mint tea
from Stillwater Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Incredibles Chocolate bars (assorted flavors)
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$201
In-store only
Dutch Girl Lemon waffles
from Dutch Girl
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Tastebudz assorted gummies
from Taste Budz
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Escape artists mint speed strips
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Keef Life drinks
from Keef Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Keef Cola drinks
from Keef Brands
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Sweet Pieces by Mountain High
from Mountain High Suckers
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Assorted suckers by Mountain High
from Mountain High Suckers
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Ripple pure 10 dissolvable
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
CannaPunch Blue Raspberry Sour drink
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
CannaPunch Pineapple Mango Delight drink
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Wana gummies
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Ripple Relief dissolvable
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Ripple balanced 5 dissolvable
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Black Eyed Katy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4each
+1 more size
In-store only
Fluff Head
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4each
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubba Kush x Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$4each
+1 more size
In-store only
Hi-THC Tincture
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
CBD/THC Tincture
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$33each
In-store only
Hi-CBD Tincture
from Unknown Brand
25mg
THC
475mg
CBD
$62each
In-store only
Escape artists relief cream
from Unknown Brand
25mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Bullet disposable vape pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32each
In-store only