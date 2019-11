UniversalLaw on December 17, 2018

The Homestead is the dispensary I've been waiting years for. I've been to most of the dispensaries in Durango over the past 5 years, and am happy to say that The Homestead is my new favorite. The vibe inside was warm and welcoming, and the helpful hippie budtender pleasantly answered all my questions about which nutes were used, were the plants were grown (Sawatch, CO), etc. My first visit left me trying to choose between 8 different $75 free-range grown ounces. I ended picking up an ounce of Orange Kush for $75. Buds are big and bulbous. THC is over 21%. Smoke is smooth with a nice orange terp expression. Thank you The Homestead!