707finisher on September 26, 2019

First, anyone who needs to be a big deal can go to the hipster store around the corner, must not be local.... I made an account with leafy just to leave this review! The deal, this is hands down the best shop in humboldt, they have all my favorite local brands, and also have an impressive selection from Humboldt seed company. They also have the best prices in town on everything I’ve bought so far. By 10-20% depending on where else you go, my 46$ flower is 55$ at other shops in town! And they have a rewards program to, it adds up pretty fast! How do you think the prices are low? Because they have a small unpretentious shop, and they are just trying to help you get good products! I have been shopping here since I needed my medical referral, everyone has off days, all good businesses get busy, and it’s always going to be a Monday on Monday, this place is the best in Humboldt regardless of one or two people having a bad day before they went there! If it’s to busy for you, head over to the wood for a beer and chill out for a minute, or go home and grow your own, everywhere gets busy! I wish I could grow my own! Up north and Humboldt indoor know what’s up! Anyway keep it up guys!!! Thanks for giving a little back to the community!