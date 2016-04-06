Weedguywhosmokes on November 17, 2019

Where did the deals go? New building, new high prices and the end of the best deals in town. This is has been our preferred dispensary since we moved into town 3 years ago, they used to to always have the best deals on flower and wax in town. Since moving to their new building, the business has taken a turn. As far as I can tell, their loyalty program tablets have been removed. This was very disappointing for us because we lost at TON of loyalty points we had been saving up. At this point, we've been going to Options Medical in Wheat Ridge for our needs instead. We were regular customers, sometimes 4-5 large purchases each month. The place kind of changed overnight. We still shop there now and again if we're in that area, but it's no longer our go-to spot. It's a shame because I used to suggest The Joint any time someone asked for a good dispensary, now regrettably due to most of their good deals ending (this leafly page used to be just FULL of good deals from their dispensary) and abruptly ending their loyalty program without warning anyone. I had the highest tier reward, gone now. Pay more for less.