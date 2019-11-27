27 products
Alien Labs - Area 41 - Indoor 1/8th - Hybrid
from AlienLabs
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
CRUSH IT/TRU CALI - Nitro OG - 7g Shake - Hybrid
from Tru Cali
16.4%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG - 1/8th
from Josh D
20.03%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel - Sativa
from Blunt Weed
19.08%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
SFV OG - Anytime - 1/8th
from Elyon Cannabis
16.81%
THC
___
CBD
$39.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Elite .5g Cartridge - Hybrid - Orange Cream
from Select Oil
84.23%
THC
___
CBD
$36.5½ g
In-store only
Godfather OG - Indica Dominant
from CRU Cannabis
25.69%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Lamb's Bread - Sativa Dominant
from High Garden
22.44%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake - 1/8th - Indoor
from Cookies by Cookies
20%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
1g Cannabis Concentrate - Dosido
from Blessed Extracts
70.49%
THC
___
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
1g Cannabis Concentrate - Banana
from Blessed Extracts
75.76%
THC
___
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
0.5g Crumble - SFV OG - Hybrid
from Flavor
58%
THC
___
CBD
$13.51 g
In-store only
Sour Belts - Sour Apple - 100mg
from Hapy Edibles
100%
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Bar - Raspberry - 100 mg
from Hapy
100%
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Pink Lemonade - Sativa - 100mg
from Puffy Delivery x Flurish Gummies
100%
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Krispies - Fruity - 100mg
from Hapy Edibles
100%
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Mendo Breath Infused Cannabis Pre Roll - Hybrid - 1g
from Go Cone
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Pre-roll Indoor - Jack's Poison - 0.7g - Sativa
from Puffy Delivery
22.77%
THC
___
CBD
$7.99each
In-store only
Gelato 41 - Preroll Pack - Indica
from Connected Cannabis Co.
30.07%
THC
___
CBD
$37.5each
In-store only
x0.3g - Disposable Pens - Black Edition - Triple X OG
from VVS x Diamond Supply Co
82.29%
THC
___
CBD
$42½ g
In-store only
Gold Disposable Pods - .5g - Skywalker
from VVS Pens
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.5½ g
In-store only
1g Cartridge - Strawberry Cheesecake
from Puffy Delivery
87.58%
THC
___
CBD
$39.51 g
In-store only
1g Cartridge - Maui Wowie
from Puffy Delivery
90.53%
THC
___
CBD
$39.51 g
In-store only
0.3g - Disposable Pens - Black Edition - LA Confidential
from VVS x Diamond Supply Co
86.3%
THC
___
CBD
$42½ g
In-store only
VVS Chrome Battery Kit
from VVS Pens
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
VVS Rose Gold Battery Kit
from VVS Pens
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
VVS Gold Battery Kit
from VVS Pens
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only