Stop by first two and last two hours of business Every Day 15% off!
WEDNESDAY All concentrates are 15% Off! Spend over $100 in concentrates and get 20% Off!! *Solar Gold* (flower) 1 g = $10 / 3.5 g = $35 / 7 g = $65 .5g x 2 = $7 & .5g joints are $4
All $12 1g flower are discounted to $10 Also all CBD products are 15%off
15% off all edibles! Spend over $100 in edibles and get 20% off!
Pick any one deal day throughout the week to use today!
SATURDAY *Cartridges* All Cartridges and Batteries are 15% Off! Spend over $100 in Carts and get 20% Off!!
Friday Buy 3 items save 15% Buy 5 items save 20% Buy 8 items save 25%
$15 & $14 grams = $12 $17 grams = $14 $5 off all 1/8ths $45 and up $42 eighths reduced to $38 $26 2 grams reduced to $22 $30 Eighths reduced to $25 $85 & $95 Quarters reduced by $10