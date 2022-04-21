very attentive when we first walked in really to keep it real prices are high and in less you are a VIP which is $50 a month which is good if you live in the area to take advantage of all the perks such as (discount of cannabis, you get to go back in the lounge which provides smokable utensils so you can smoke your cannabis and relax you don't have to go right home, you're the first to know about all the deals before the public) a lot cheaper and what I mean by that is if an eighth cost you $50 you would get it for $30 with the VIP and that's just an example not meaning that is what 1/8 is all in all the experience is good