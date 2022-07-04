We are a small husband and wife owned Medical Marijuana business. We pride ourselves on top shelf quality for wholesale pricing! Check out our flower prices! We have just opened this site with Leafly and are in the process of verifying inventory, please bare with us as some of our items haven't been removed from inventory yet. We will take care of that within a week. WE ARE OPEN ON MONDAY JULY 4TH! For some reason our flower and concentrates are not populating on here. We have the following strains in stock- Black Cherry Punch, Blackberry Moonrocks, Black and Blue Monster, Glueberry OG, Tres Stardawg, Purple Crunch(Ethos/Da Skreets), Apple Fritters, Super Lemon Haze, Green Crack, Blue Dream, Silver Kush and Pineapple Mimosa. Returning soon will be GG4, Grease Monkey and Purple Diesel. We also have shatter, badder, diamonds, caviar and Live Hash Rosin. House blend shatter and badder for $15/gram 👀