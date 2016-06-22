dabberwookie44 on May 2, 2018

I personally cannot afford the ounces here and find lots of comparable weed in quality and potency in Salem. However I do believe this place to have quality products, fair pricing, and good service. This is my “on the go no time” dispensary. Anyone coming from Salem however just to go here either has a significant amount more money then me or just doesn’t know where to go and what to buy in Salem.