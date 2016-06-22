madmaxoregon
They are great. Knowledgeable and friendly. Prices are fair and always top quality product!
4.6
10 reviews
Great bud. Great prices. I love the .5g pre-roll 8x$20 deal they have been running.
I personally cannot afford the ounces here and find lots of comparable weed in quality and potency in Salem. However I do believe this place to have quality products, fair pricing, and good service. This is my “on the go no time” dispensary. Anyone coming from Salem however just to go here either has a significant amount more money then me or just doesn’t know where to go and what to buy in Salem.
Stopped by to grab mirth control capsules, nice selection of flower and extracts!
Friendly & helpful.
WAY too expensive. I can drive 45 minutes south and save nearly $10 on a 1/2 gram PAX Era pod.
By far rudest person I've ever meet
When I first moved out here from Portland, I was worried about finding a decent dispensary close by, but I was so relieved to have found an awesome place in just the next town over!
I moved to Silverton from the Coastal Florence. I love knowing that Silverton has a dispensary. I visit The Lucky Leaf a few times per month and am always trying something new. I can count on the feed back I receive from those who run the business when I am not sure about a product. Great place.
Silverton is a beautiful town, and Lucky Leaf has a great location, in the heart of the downtown area. The staff is super friendly and they really know a lot about their products. I really enjoy OG's, and their Chem 4 OG and Tahoe OG both knocked my socks off. I would highly recommend checking them out!