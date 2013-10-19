cannafit_queen on October 6, 2019

Jordan, Hunter and the crew are a collective class act. They go out of their way to make sure customers are getting the quality, strains and selections they want AND they make sure to remember (to their best of their ability) what their regular customers usually look for! The shop is on the smaller side, but makes for a cozy atmosphere and allows you to look closely at all the products they carry. Plus, if you’re next in line, you can enjoy their lounge-like waiting area complete with couch, water, and the best-rates Netflix picks! Keep up the great work, guys...! Always staying Higher <3