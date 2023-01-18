Mint Cannabis is a national, multi-state operator, cultivator, and innovator headquartered in Guadalupe, Arizona. Its parent company, Brightroot Inc., was founded in 2016. Serving medical cardholders and adult-use customers ages 21+, the Mint operates a highly respected nationwide network of state-of the-art retail locations, manufacturing and extraction laboratories, with cultivation centers across the U.S. The company’s headquarters features a 12,000-square-foot flagship store, which is the largest in Arizona and the third largest in the nation. The Mint continues to expand it’s brand across the country with retail, cultivation and processing locations in Michigan, Massachusetts and Missouri, with plans to enter new markets. The Mint was recently named “Most Innovative Medical Cannabis Dispensary” by the international Commercial Cannabis Awards. Known for introducing new conveniences, the Mint launched the nation’s first cannabis kitchen in 2018, a high-tech grow in 2019, a drive-thru in 2020, online service in 2021, and a shuttle service in 2022.