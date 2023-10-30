Leafly

The Mint Cannabis - Encanto
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

PhoenixArizona
1954.9 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
172 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

Thank you for visiting your beloved Mint Cannabis Dispensary Leafly Profile!

Leafly member since 2013

Followers: 6341
2620 W Encanto Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
Call 602-649-0054
Visit website
License 0000161ESTOJ23023764
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of The Mint Cannabis - Encanto

Deals at The Mint Cannabis - Encanto

First Time Visit Deal!
Valid 10/25/2023 - 11/25/2023

Receive a BOGO on any one item in the store under $100.

Ca not be combined with any other offers. One First Time Deal per customer. Terms and conditions apply. Redeemable at The Mint Cannabis Encanto location. See store for additional details.

Updates

NOW OPEN The Mint Encanto 27th Ave & Encanto Blvd
October 27, 2023

100 Medicated Swag Bags w/ $10 Purchase @ 4:20pm BOGOs on JEETER, STIIIZY, SHANGO, PACKWOODS, SELECT, DRIP, BAKED BROS, SOFA KING, WTF, CANAMO, HOLOH, NEBULA ITEM9 & MORE

NOW OPEN The Mint Encanto 27th Ave & Encanto Blvd
October 26, 2023

10/27 - FREE Medicated Mint Swag Bags - The first 100 customers at each Mint AZ location at 8:00am & 4:20pm will receive a swag bag w/ 2-3 medicated items inside!

NOW OPEN The Mint Encanto!
October 25, 2023

MINT ENCANTO NOW OPEN! NEW LOCATION 2620 W Encanto Blvd. FIRST TIME VISIT BOGO ANY 1 ITEM UNDER $100! BOGOs in ALL Categories! Stiiizy WTF Select Sofa King & More!

2606 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Encanto

4.3
Quality
4.3
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
Today
trash they took away all the deals they had for concentrates might as well close shop and open a mcdonalds atleast then people will actually wanna come and get good deals.
1 person found this helpful
4 days ago
Verified Shopper
I don’t even need to go, this was sunny side way better always good on prices. Now it’s the Mint looked at the new menu and it sucks way over priced but it’s the mint they all sell dry weed and over price everything.
2 people found this helpful
October 18, 2023
Verified Shopper
They just closed what happened? This was one of my favorites smh. It was usually slow though
1 person found this helpful
October 10, 2023
Verified Shopper
Love it, and great deals 👌
