Select Elite CBD only Products Buy 2 Get 1 FREE! (items must be same) / Item 9 Labs Products 40% off! (excludes batteries) / Wildflower Wednesday: Mix and match 4 grams of your choice for the price of an eighth on that tier! (Excludes Special Tier) / Spend $80 subtotal get a 5 Pack of Pre-Rolls FREE! / Spend $100 subtotal get a 10 Pack of Pre-Rolls FREE! / Get 2 more for every $20 spent above $100 subtotal!
KIND Concentrates Selected Products 50% OFF! / Grow Sciences Concentrates 30% OFF! / PRICE DROP *WTF Extracts Rosin Carts ONLY $50! (orig. $60)* / WTF Extracts Cartridges Buy 1 Get 1 FREE! (excludes Rosin Carts) / WTF Extracts Concentrates 30% off! (excludes Rosin Jam/diamonds) / Select Elite CBD only Products Buy 2 Get 1 FREE! (items must be same) / **GET 7 GRAMS OF VENOM EXTRACTS SHATTER ONLY $100**, 2 grams for ONLY $35, or 1 gram for ONLY $19!
Select Elite CBD only Products Buy 2 Get 1 FREE! (items must be same) / Get a 5 pack of Pre Rolls ONLY $20! / Spend $100 subtotal & Get 1 FREE 1/8th of Flower! Spend $125 subtotal & choose 1 of the following: a 1/4th of Flower or 1G of Shatter!
Choose 1 of our Sun-Fri Deals to redeem! (excludes vendor specific days) / Sofaking Tasty Edibles Buy 1 Get 1 FREE! / 5 Pack of Pre-Rolls for $20! / Buy 3 Get 1 FREE on Vault Flower Baller Jars! / Got a Mint shirt? Visit us wearing it & Get a chance to spin the wheel of 420 to possibly win a FREE prize!
Select Elite Cartridges 40% off! / Canary Cartridges by Timeless 40% off! / Buy 3 Get 1 FREE on all Drip Concentrates / Drip Pax Pods: Buy 3 for $99 or 2 for $70! (Live Sauce & Delta 8 Pods NOT included) / Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on all CBD only Products! / Shake half oz is only $39, Shake full oz is only $69! Mint Cafe Meal Deal: 100mg Turkey Pot Pie & a 25 mg Lemonade for $20!
Spend $75 subtotal & receive 1 FREE 100mg Mini Pumpkin Pies! / Mint Cafe: 500mg Apple Fritters ONLY $30 or 250mg Sweet Potato Pie ONLY $20! / Pura Earth Cartridges 50% off! / Buy 2 Get 1 on Edibles!
Get 20% off Timeless Cartridges including Canary Raw!
First Time Patients are able to choose one (1) of the following First Time Patient Deals: 1. Flower BOGO (gram, eighth, or quarter only) (Excludes Our $8 Special), an FTP Goodie Bag (while supplies last) 2. Purchase any concentrate valued at 40$ or greater and receive a mini dab rig or a FREE gram of a **select brand** of concentrate. 3. Receive a FREE 50 mg **select brand** edible w/ purchase of any edible.