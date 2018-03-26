Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great product great service great prices hasn't let me down yet
Valenzlissa1985mv
on November 21, 2019
love this spot conveniently by my work and I love their stickers
Keriii
on November 20, 2019
Fast friendly reliable service. Good for on the go!
Beethechange980
on November 20, 2019
Very helpful love their products wedding cake is really yummy
JaymeLeigh
on November 20, 2019
The people are great and so is the quality!!
swe3ts
on November 20, 2019
always look forward to the quick and easy mint Mesa location!!!!
budsports420
on November 19, 2019
I used to only come here. Never again after the first rude treatment I have ever received at a dispensary. Changing up rules on combining deals is just not cool. Especially after I spent serious dough filling in there Bogo card.
Dispensary said:
Greeting's budsports420!
We apologize your last visit in was inconvenient, we are however unable to stack specific deals such as the BOGO card with the Timeless Tuesday 20% or any other vendor deal. We hope you will give us another chance and come see us this upcoming Wednesday the 27th for some amazing holiday deals!
rpolan
on November 19, 2019
Like it a lot , friendly and knowledgeable staff
Blazeindo
on November 19, 2019
I love the man dispensary this close by to where I live good flower always have deals and specials Good Vibes professional staff always willing to help definitely recommend them to a friend
Mermaidma90
on November 19, 2019
Favorite dispensary
Love the atmosphere
Friendly and helpful staff
Great daily deals
So close to home