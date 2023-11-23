Leafly

The Natural Source
AlbuquerqueNew Mexico
At The Natural Source, we have a bold vision: to become the ultimate destination for cannabis enthusiasts in the Land of Enchantment. Our team is dedicated to pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and elevating your cannabis experience to extraordinary heights. We aim to be recognized as the best dispensary and producer of premium cannabis products in the state of New Mexico. Experience cannabis the way it's meant to be - natural, unique, and exceptional. Discover The Natural Source, where the extraordinary is just a visit away.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
2829 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
License CCDMICB2023022RTLR
ATMstorefrontveteran discountrecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 11pm
monday
8am - 11pm
tuesday
8am - 11pm
wednesday
8am - 11pm
thursday
8am - 11pm
friday
8am - 11pm
saturday
8am - 11pm

