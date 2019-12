mray2b1 on January 20, 2019

Just left the New Amsterdam. My total came to 60.29 I had 60.28. So they counter guy says " I'll take one cent off of the bud" I said, " really!", he replies "I'm cheap like that". He then cuts open the little foil/plastic bag, that had to cost the owner more than $.01, and empties the pot back onto the scale. I turned to people in the store and asked if anyone had one penny. got it gave it to the guy and he proceeds to use a new bag to put my weed in. I pointed out the bag prob cost more than .01, he said he hadn't thought of that. Seriously, dude needs to learn about customer service, I buy there at least once a month and spend about 60-80 $ each time. to the sore owner: I recommend better staff training.