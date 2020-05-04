409 products
**Monday 4/6:**
Valid 4/5/2020 – 9/13/2020
*Monday Specials* - B2G1 Free ALL Products (excluding Flower and Timeless Vapes) - 30% off OGEEZ Edibles
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
All Products
Saguaro Breath (Hybrid)
from Farm Fresh
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Peanut Butter Breath (H) 3.5g **No Additional Discounts**
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Black Lynx (I/H) 3.5G **No Additional Discounts**
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Jet Fuel (H) 3.5G **No Additional Discounts**
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Madman OG (H) 3.5G **No Additional Discounts**
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Banana N Blow
from Sublime
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$2901 ounce
AK-95 (Hybrid)
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2301 ounce
White 99 (Hybrid)
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Dolato (Indica)
from Herbal Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Slymer
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2201 ounce
King Louis XIII (Indica)
from Herbal Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Skywalker OG Cartridge (500mg)
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Chemdawg Distillate Applicator (500mg)
from Goldsmith Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
$20½ gram
Pineapple Tangie Cartridge (500mg)
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
Pomegranate Paradise Cartridge (500mg)
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
Cream Pie Sauce (1g) **No Additional Discounts**
from Lotus x Tryke
___
THC
___
CBD
$281 gram
$281 gram
Clementine Shatter (1g)
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Tangerine Dream CBD Disposable Vape 500mg
from CannaHemp
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Pure CBD Dabs .5g
from CannaHemp
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Golden Lemons Batter (1g)
from Katatonic
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Tropicana Skittlz Sauce (1g)
from Nectar Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Blue Dream 4:1 CBD:THC Sauce (1g)
from Mad Terps Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Razzle Dazzle Cartridge (500mg)
from Dr. Zodiak's Moonrocks
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Sleep CBD Disposable Vape 500mg
from CannaHemp
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Mimosa G-Pen Pod (500mg)
from MuV
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Maui Wowie G-Pen Pod (500mg)
from MuV
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Clementine G-Pen Pod (500mg)
from MUV
81.95mg
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Jack Herer G-Pen Pod (500mg)
from MuV
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Coconut Crunch G-Pen Pod (500mg)
from MuV
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Guava G-Pen Pod (500mg)
from MuV
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Strawberry Shortcake G-Pen Pod (500mg)
from MuV
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Wedding Cake G-Pen Pod (500mg)
from MUV
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Grapenana Shatter (1g)
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Forbidden Fruit Distillate Applicator (500mg)
from Goldsmith Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
$20½ gram
Pineapple Express Distillate Applicator (500mg)
from Goldsmith Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
$20½ gram
Dr. Zodiak's Cartridge 500MG - Lynwood Lemonade
from Dr. Zodiak's Moonrocks
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Dr. Zodiak's Cartridge 500MG - Candyland
from Dr. Zodiak's Moonrocks
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Dr. Zodiak's Cartridge 500MG - Wedding Cake
from Dr. Zodiak's Moonrocks
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Dr. Zodiak's Cartridge 500MG - GSC
from Dr. Zodiak's Moonrocks
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Marion OG Sugar Wax (1g) **No Additional Discounts**
from Lotus Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 gram
$221 gram
