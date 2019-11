wildstar on November 15, 2018

My review is of the Medical side. The recreational side is really nice. Reminds me of a micro brewery tasting room. The cannabis in that side is pretty standard. Lots of glass as well. Hopping over to the medical side I found myself in a completely different world. Cool art on the walls and two women were behind the front counter. They were both incredibly friendly. I said to them that it felt like I was in a completely different place than the other side. There wasn't even the regular cannabis smell that most of these places have. It was very very clean. They led me over to a consultation area and we chatted about what would help me the most. They said they are real sticklers about pesticides etc. While the prices were fair they definitely earned what they are priced at. I wish I knew that this place didn't require a medical card. And let me tell you they have everything medicinal in the truest sense of the word. I will be a regular here. It's that good.