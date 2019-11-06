Deals
Oasis Cannabis offers delivery with the following fees: $8.99 - Subtotal less than $50, $6.99 - Subtotal $50-$74.99, $3.99 - Subtotal $75-$119.99, FREE DELIVERY for orders with subtotal $120 or more! Our goal is to make our dispensary delivery process as simple as possible for you while still following our established guidelines and all state regulations. We offer delivery from 9AM - 7PM to Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Delivery hours for Henderson/Boulder City/In-House are from 12PM-8PM. Additional discounts do not apply for delivery orders -- our local discount, senior discount, industry discount, sheriff's card discount, and total spend deals do not apply on deliveries.Those offers must be redeemed in-store. However, we do still offer Veterans and VIP Medical discounts on delivery orders. For deliveries after 7PM and to Henderson/Boulder City, please call Oasis at (702) 420-2405. Our Henderson/Boulder City and In-House delivery minimums are as follows: > 5 miles = $50 (pre-tax) minimum > 10 miles = $75 (pre-tax) minimum 10 < miles = $100 (pre-tax) minimum Boulder City = $150 (pre-tax) minimum We deliver your cannabis purchase directly to your residence—as long as you live in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area. That means no deliveries to hotels, motels, casinos, or your place of business. Place your order at https://oasiscannabis.com
