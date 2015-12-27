TySeKe on October 4, 2019

I have been coming to this place, ever since they opened their doors to recreational cannabis users, so roughly 2 years 3 months. I have been meaning to post a review, but procrastination has always gotten the best of me... until today. I called them today, and there was a minor problem (which wasn't even because of something they did... this was my issue, my problem), but through the course of two phone calls, this problem was remedied... and through the course of working this problem out, Oasis (especially Jose) displayed such grace, character, and excellent customer service! I apologized, if my curt candid manner sounded rude and disrespectful, and I wanted/needed them to know that wasn't my intent, and if they had taken it in that way, I was sorry for that... I won't ramble on, anymore. I will end this by saying that I am thankful for how incredible the team is, over at Oasis. Best prices in town, too! Oasis should be a mandatory stop, for all weed tourists and regular tourists. You are probably over paying, if you buy your bud, at any other location.