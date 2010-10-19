Maia1919
The only place I will buy! I LOVE it here!!!
4.7
10 reviews
Absolutely love this place. I hope its open forever. That being said, I wish there were more in house strains as they are so well grown and cured. It seems like there are more wholesale strains lately which aren't nearly as good... Still missing that Diesel Haze...
Always my go to store. Been coming here for 2 and a half years now and I know the faces have come and gone and staff change alot but peaceful choice is my dispensary and always will be..they take care of this VIP and I am always grateful. Thanks yall!
Thank you! we value your business and your review so very much! Always have a place for you here!
Been coming here since October of 2018 and while the quality of flower has improved since my first few visits, the overall experience of coming here has been getting worse as months have passed. Staff has become far less knowledgeable about the products that they’re selling, and the availability of products that I need as a medical patient have started to diminish as well. Fair pricing and good quality flower all at a trade-off for lackluster and now dodgy service. Rest assured, once prices start to raise again, I’ll be taking my business elsewhere.
I thought the lady was lacking in knowledge as to products and prices. There was a slight condascending attitude from the guy seemingly in charge. The offer on Leafly was 90 mix and match bottom shelf oz or 110 for top shelf. they would only reluctantly allow the bottom shelf offer. I probably wont be coming back as there are a lot of great deals and even more shops with great customer services. I give this a second from the bottom out of 10 shops we visited. would still probably stay there if I visited 5 more. if you can stand the lackluster service then quality seemed great!
Hi BOrnin86, We are sorry to hear about your less than stellar experience! We have been training a lot of new staff and doing our best to make sure they are providing you with the correct information and great service. We appreciate your feedback, as we are working towards the friendly and knowledgable environment we hold as a standard. We encourage you to come back in and properly experience what we have to offer! -Peaceful Choice
The peaceful choice provides quality product for quality prices. I feel more at home here then at any other dispensary I’ve tried. Staff cares about you and it shows and the overall vibe is just welcoming. If you’re in the area give them a try, you won’t be sorry
I live in Longmont and travel exclusively to the peaceful choice in Boulder. They have the best deals around and some of the nicest ladies working there. Would absolutely recommend.
Always good
Ellen was an amazing budtender! Not to mention the pricing and quality! Such a nice and chill experience with nothing but good vibes!
Love this place. Honestly the best Despensiry in all of Colorado. Wether you're looking for Med or Rec their flower prices can not be beat.