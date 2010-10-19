B0rnin86 on May 11, 2019

I thought the lady was lacking in knowledge as to products and prices. There was a slight condascending attitude from the guy seemingly in charge. The offer on Leafly was 90 mix and match bottom shelf oz or 110 for top shelf. they would only reluctantly allow the bottom shelf offer. I probably wont be coming back as there are a lot of great deals and even more shops with great customer services. I give this a second from the bottom out of 10 shops we visited. would still probably stay there if I visited 5 more. if you can stand the lackluster service then quality seemed great!