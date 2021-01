Understood it was a pop-up but it was in an eerie, uninviting area tucked into a tagged-up alley.. I saw some stuff I wanted from their menu and came in anticipating the products, then I find out a good amount were discontinued w/o notice. Lame! Aside from not really having a variety of products, I personally felt their stuff was the most overpriced visit I’ve ever paid to a dispensary. I still took it in hopes that maybe they’d sell me quality products, and it turned out to be a disappointment. Wouldn’t recommend unless you like dropping $$$ for semi-decent stuff..