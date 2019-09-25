Follow
Pickup available
The Pot House Dispensary
Pickup available
405.724.7864
$5/ $8/ $10 Grams
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
$5/$8/ $10 grams Come Check Out our Specials & Discounts
can not combine with any other discount.
Wax Wednesday
Valid 9/25/2019 – 4/16/2020
15% off all wax , shatter, live resin, crumble, and diamonds every Wednesday!
Happy Hour Saturdays
Valid 9/28/2019 – 4/19/2020
20% off everything in the store except medical flower from 1pm-5pm every Saturday!
can not combine with any other discount.
25% off All Canna Kush & Keef Wellness Edibles
Valid 11/4/2019 – 1/2/2020
25% off All Canna Kush & Keef Wellness Edibles
can not combine with other discounts or specials
Vape Thursday
20% off all Vape Cartridges every Thursday!