Iowaisdope on September 24, 2019

DOPE!!! This is the best experience we have had at a dispensary in any state. This is a family business and they all work at the establishment. Super friendly but most importantly... they know their shit! Everyone their is knowledgeable and willing to educate. HUGE selection of editables, flower, vape pens, carts and more. We happened to be there when the Wylde guy was there. Samples ... they where blanks but nice to try flavor and consistency. He was great and was not kidding when his stuff was fast acting. Amazing experience, we went back. Yep, next day. Prices are good, taxes are low. Well worth the drive.