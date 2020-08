J........6 on August 21, 2020

I haven't had a chance to see the new store yet! But your other location is a stone's throw from my house.. so I probably won't have much need. I wanted to comment on your prices. What a lot of people don't realize is your loyalty program is awesome. You reward your loyal customers, and I have never once been disappointed in the flower I have purchased. If you are a regular, your reward points fill up fast. I've done all the math and for me it works out to about even, especially when I know I will love the flower I am getting.