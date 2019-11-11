Follow
The Queen of Dragons
WAX WEDNESDAY
Ooomy OG 1g … $30 Humboldt Farm’s Concentrates … $38 Tetra Labs – Gel Caps THC10 … $30 Hush Live Resin 1g … $28 Hush Cartridges 1g … $39 Gilt Dab Tabs 10 set … $35 District Edibles … $13
*limits apply* *while supplies last*
All Products
AML Royal Highness Flower 3.5g
from Queen of Dragons
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
MCC Purple Punch 3.5G
from Mountain Cannabis Company LLC.
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
SFF - Biscotti 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
SFF - Mochi 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
SLR Milk and Cookies 7g Flower
from TME
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
SP Gravenstein Tangerine 3.5g Flower
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
HX - Mimosa 14g Flower
from TME
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
HX - Mimosa 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
HX - Pineapple OG 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
HX - Pineapple OG 28g Flower
from TME
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
In-store only
HX - Pineapple OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
IF Banana OG 3.5g
from Carousel Bay, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
IF Hybrid: Gelato Sunrise 3.5g
from Carousel Bay, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Island Flower - Blue Dream 3.5g
from Carousel Bay, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Island Flower - Lemon Diesel 3.5g
from Carousel Bay, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Island Flower Bay Breeze CBD Flower 3.5g
from Carousel Bay, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Island Flower Blueberry Sorbet 1g 23.4%
from Carousel Bay, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Island Flower Cherry Cream 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
TTH Forbidden Fruit Flower 14g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$78each
In-store only
TTH Ruthless OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
WCNG Blue Dream 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
WR Blue Dream Flower 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Island Flower Grape Pie 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Island Flower Jet Fuel Gelato 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Island Flower Marshmallow 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Island Flower Mimosa 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Island Flower OG Kush 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Island Flower Pie Hoe 3.5g
from Carousel Bay, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Island Flower Rollins 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CD Calm 110 Flower 3.5g
from Canndescent - LMG Logistics
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CD Create 308 Flower 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CD Cruise 222 3.5g
from Canndescent - LMG Logistics
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CF - SFV OG 3.5g
from TME
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
DCG - Forbidden Fruit Flower 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
DCG - Venom OG 14g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
DCG - Venom OG Flower 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
DCG Venom OG 7g Flower BIG BUDS
from TME
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Original Glue #4
from A1O
___
THC
___
CBD
$95each
In-store only
Original Glue Flower 14g
from Woodland Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Wilbur 3.5g
from Mountain Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
123