Clasherofcoc on April 20, 2018

best place to go but you have to spend your money at a quality over quantity price. best quality weed place to go in Central valley. if I can't afford quality I'll go to another club but I recommend here because recreational you can get $20 grams. the other two only have $15 grams near this location. the go to place for the zaniest of the Zane's!