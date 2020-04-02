461 products
All Products
ETHOS COOKIES - BOOM STIX
from CRUDE BOYS
20.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$22.641 g
In-store only
APOLLO 13
from CRUDE BOYS
16.26%
THC
___
CBD
$22.641 g
In-store only
REC: WEDDING CAKE
from TRIMED
23%
THC
___
CBD
$18.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MOBY (TRIMED)
from TRIMED
18.63%
THC
___
CBD
$18.871 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: HEADBANGER
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
21%
THC
___
CBD
$18.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: SHERBLATO
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
20%
THC
___
CBD
$18.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG#4
from Caregiver Brand
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$14.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FALSE TEETH
from TRIMED
18.33%
THC
___
CBD
$18.871 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MED: SKVA
from TRIMED
32.79%
THC
___
CBD
$18.871 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GIRL SCOUT COOKIE
from Caregiver Brand
18.2%
THC
___
CBD
$16.041 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
JEDI BREATH
from TRIMED
18.25%
THC
___
CBD
$18.871 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE
from TRIMED
23.49%
THC
___
CBD
$18.871 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: VANILLA KUSH
from Caregiver Brand
16.21%
THC
___
CBD
$21.441 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: Lion labs - Wedding Cake
from Caregiver Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$16.31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: Lion Labs-OG Kush
from Caregiver Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$16.31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MEMBER BERRY (TRIMED)
from TRIMED
16%
THC
___
CBD
$18.871 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC: NORCAL
from TRIMED
29.03%
THC
___
CBD
$20.581 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC: CHEM DAWG
from Caregiver Brand
19.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$18.011 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC: FALSE TEETH
from TRIMED
28.16%
THC
___
CBD
$20.581 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
9 LB HAMMER
from TRIMED
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$14.151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC: MOBY (TRIMED)
from TRIMED
18.63%
THC
___
CBD
$18.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: PUG'S BREATH
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24%
THC
___
CBD
$20.581 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: CRITICAL GLUE
from Caregiver Brand
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$21.441 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: MEMBER BERRY (TRIMED)
from TRIMED
15.68%
THC
___
CBD
$18.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: GG4 (TRIMED)
from TRIMED
11.67%
THC
___
CBD
$14.581 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: GMO
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
51.43%
THC
___
CBD
$20.581 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC: FANTA
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
16%
THC
___
CBD
$16.31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: STAR DIESEL
from Caregiver Brand
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$20.581 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nine LB Hammer
from Caregiver Brand
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$16.31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: ALIEN OG
from Caregiver Brand
19.04%
THC
___
CBD
$20.581 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: FRENCH COOKIES
from Caregiver Brand
21.41%
THC
___
CBD
$21.441 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: BLUE GELATO 41
from Caregiver Brand
21.94%
THC
___
CBD
$21.441 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: ETHOS COOKIES
from Caregiver Brand
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$18.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: GORILLA THUNDER
from TRIMED
17.12%
THC
___
CBD
$14.581 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC: SKVA CHEM 91 (TRIMED)
from TRIMED
32.79%
THC
___
CBD
$18.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC: GIRL SCOUT COOKIE
from Caregiver Brand
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$18.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS - RSO 1:1 1g
from Cannalicious
35.7%
THC
32.3%
CBD
$47.171 g
In-store only
MONSTER X DART POD - DO-SI-DO - .5g
from MONSTER XTRACTS
89.1%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$24.53½ g
In-store only
MONSTER X DART POD - JAGER OG - .5g
from MONSTER XTRACTS
96.57%
THC
___
CBD
$24.53½ g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS - NIGHTMARE OG - .5g
from Cannalicious
71.6%
THC
___
CBD
$37.74½ g
In-store only
