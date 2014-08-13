Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This has been my dispensary of choice for several years, and this new location is large, convenient, and run by terrific, knowledgeable people at every level. Great stock. Great service.
Deebesmokin
on October 28, 2017
Bomb azz shop good azz presentation to of flower so if in area come on by an try them out
deviouslynice
on April 9, 2017
Absolutely the sweetest people under one roof. As a first time user of cannabis l, I was extremely relieved that I met Amber who recommended me a very heavy Indica for my Insomnia. I left feeling satisfied and cared for and feeling relaxed for the first time in years. Definitely check it out.
3DMiyagi
on November 13, 2016
Comfortable environment, staff was very helpful...& Quality variety of meds with a fair price range.
Now one of my favorite spots on the west side of LA.