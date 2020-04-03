671 products
Strawberry Guava #3-(HLF)
from High Life Farms
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Strawberry Banana (CL)
from Choice Labs
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Bubba Kush-(GP)
from Green Peak
14.34%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Ethos Cookies-(GP)
from Green Peak
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Triple 111-(Lake Effect)
from Lake Effect
16.87%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Super Glue-(Lake Effect)
from Lake Effect
18.23%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Orangutan-(Lake Effect)
from Lake Effect
18.92%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Lemonhead OG-(MCI)
from Medical Cultivation (MCI)
17.63%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Gupzilla
from THE RIVER
13.92%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Sunday Driver-CareFarms
from THE RIVER
19.76%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Lemon OG
from THE RIVER
15.21%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
AU-Watermelon Sangria-(NORTH)-(GP)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
14.21%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
AU-Strawberry Banana
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
AU-Lemonhead OG (MCI)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
17.63%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$3501 ounce
AU-Ethos Cookies
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$3501 ounce
AU-Bubba Kush (GP)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
14.34%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$3001 ounce
Bruce Banner-CG
from THE RIVER
15.29%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
AU-Sour Tangie (CC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
16.98%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
AU-Queso Perro (CC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
21.46%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
AU-Frozen Dessert (CC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
20.04%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
AU-GMO Flower (CC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
23.85%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
Girl Scout Cookies Buds (Six Labs)
from Big Rock Corp DBA Six Labs
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3501 ounce
GG4 (HLF)
from High Life Farms
16.29%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Ice Cream Cake #5-(North)
from Green Peak
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Watermelon Sangria-(NORTH)-(GP)
from Green Peak
14.21%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Sundae Driver-(NORTH)-GP)
from Green Peak
14.85%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
AU-Orangutan
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
18.92%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$3501 ounce
AU-Do-Si-Dos (CC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
Cannatonic #4-(MCI)
from Medical Cultivation
0.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
AU-Cannatonic #4
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
0.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$55⅛ ounce
AU-Sundae Driver (North)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
14.73%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
AU-Gorilla Glue (Arbor Kitchen)
from Arbor Kitchen
16.06%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
$4001 ounce
1/8 oz. Ice Cream Cake #1 (Arbor Kitchen)
from Arbor Kitchen
24.04%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Mimosa-MCI
from THE RIVER
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
AZUL Gold-CG
from THE RIVER
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Garlic Breath (Arbor Kitchen)
from Arbor Kitchen
15.55%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$3751 ounce
Cannalicious-RSO-1G Syringe
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
GDP-Dist Cart-1G
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Kushy Gardens-Shatter-1G
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
OGK- Sugar (HLF)
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
