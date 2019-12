JBGramz on December 2, 2019

Shout out to Randi, she always knows what I need. I was in a bad pain cycle today and her recommendation was spot on. She is the best bud tender I have ever had which includes more than dozen dispensaries I have visited in several states. You can’t come to a better place. Spotlessly Clean, well lit with friendly well informed bud tenders. This place is better than the very best anywhere else.