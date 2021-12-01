The Rock, located in Salem at 1911 Lancaster Dr NE carries a selection of THC and CBD dispensary menu products to help customers get the relief they deserve. All marijuana products sold at this open dispensary must have been sampled and tested according to the testing rules established by the Oregon Health Authority and must be accompanied by documentation of passing test results. Since recreational marijuana is legal for all adults, whether residents or visitors in Oregon, you do not need a marijuana card to shop at The Rock. Being said, there are some advantages to getting your medical card. --> Medical Patients receive priority and in many cases can “skip” the line. --> Prices for Oregon MedCard Holders are far lower than for Retail consumers. --> In states with MedCard Reciprocity, card-carrying patients can shop at dispensaries while visiting.