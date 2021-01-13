The Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
The Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
1324 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV
License 33333930069916107890
storefrontmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm