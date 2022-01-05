The Station - Rocky Ford (Med)
1413.6 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
The Station - Rocky Ford (Med)
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 1
1701 Elm Ave, Rocky Ford, CO
License 402R-00839
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-8:45pm
8am-8:45pm
8am-8:45pm
8am-8:45pm
8am-8:45pm
8am-8:45pm
9am-8:45pm