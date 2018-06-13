Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The station is the best dispensary I’ve been to. Lots of quality products. Very clean. Staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. If you haven’t been to the station you are messing up big time
TylerOwens
on September 9, 2019
Speedy quality friendly people one of the best in town
Tsimmons1
on September 2, 2019
Great deals with customer service and on the way!!
Archangelmike316
on August 20, 2019
look I have been to many dispensaries but this one and there sister dispensaries in Detroit stand out from customers service
to product selection
deals
and knowledgeable bud tenders that will take their because your well being is their number 1 concern
they treat everyone like family that they have not seen in awhile and go out of their way to make your stay memorable and make it so you can not wait to see them again...
Trust me you will not be disappointed with your visit here..😇😇👷👷😊
kendramb420
on August 17, 2019
Such a great place to get my meds! Helpful budtenders and great deals! Always recommend!
Dmlancas
on July 27, 2019
love the atmosphere when walking in!!
lorida
on July 11, 2019
love Love LOVE this place!!
Jnjspencer
on June 27, 2019
Best place in tuscola county... I drive 2 hrs just to shop this place..
lily24
on June 23, 2019
very disappointed in the product got a ounce of sgake n all it was a ounce of leaves. the wax is good.