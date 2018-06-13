Archangelmike316 on August 20, 2019

look I have been to many dispensaries but this one and there sister dispensaries in Detroit stand out from customers service to product selection deals and knowledgeable bud tenders that will take their because your well being is their number 1 concern they treat everyone like family that they have not seen in awhile and go out of their way to make your stay memorable and make it so you can not wait to see them again... Trust me you will not be disappointed with your visit here..😇😇👷👷😊