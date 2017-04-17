Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great atmosphere, friendly and knowledgeable staff.
Bkjarman1
on September 27, 2019
Good deals
cassierina
on August 18, 2019
They were really nice and really helpful. Selection was good, prices were reasonable.
Blueyedchick
on July 28, 2019
This was my first time here. They had the best deals! The servers were very helpful. They recommended the house brand black berry OG and it is amazing!
AGuyNamedTimn
on July 10, 2019
My second time in Colorado and second time here. Out of everywhere I’ve gone they have the best prices and give the best deals on req from everywhere I’ve been. Friendly staff that picks up on exactly what your looking for. A definite must if you are passing by.
Codyrichards110
on May 30, 2019
Very cool vibe, people were very helpful and informative. Will come back in near future for sure.
tweety123
on May 18, 2019
Great place and prices
PUREVIBEvape
on April 14, 2019
This shop has a great variety of items and very helpful and fun staff.
rhinestonesally
on January 22, 2019
Rock n roll and weed go together! They are perfect! Something for everyone and everything.